Pakistan’s inclusion in SDS helps getting Canadian study permits in quick time 

Islamabad, November 24, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan High Commission in Canada is to arrange a series of webinars in coming weeks to create an enabling eco-system about Canadian education in Pakistan. Addressing a webinar, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Ameer Khurram Rathore said that Pakistan’s inclusion in the Student Direct Stream had raised hopes of a large number of Pakistani students for getting the Canadian study permits in quick time. However, Covid-19 pandemic and other factors had been a dampener.

Pakistani Canadian Politician and Liberal Government Member Parliament Iqra Khalid said she would continue to make efforts to ensure there is fair process to encourage more students from Pakistan to come and educate them in Canada. She hoped the visa processing facility currently based in Abu Dhabi will be moved back to Islamabad. Other speakers on the occasion emphasized the need for disseminating information through mainstream and social media regarding the educational opportunities in Canada.

