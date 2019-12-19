National

Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves position

December 19, 2019

Karachi, December 19, 2019 (PPI-OT): State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here Thursday said the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$17,655.5 million on 13 December 2019. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:-

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 10,892.9 million

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 6,762.6 million

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 17,655.5 million

During the week ending 13 December 2019, SBP reserves increased by US$ 1,659 million to US$ 10,892.9 million. This increase is attributed to multilateral and other official inflows including proceeds of US$1,300 million received from Asian Development Bank.

For more information, contact:
Chief Spokesman,
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
Central Directorate
I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-21-111-727-111
Tel: +92-21-39212562
Fax: +92-21-39212433 – 39212436
Email: chief.spokesperson@sbp.org.pk
Website: www.sbp.org.pk

