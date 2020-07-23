Pakistan’s Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

July 23, 2020

Karachi:State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday said the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$19,047.3 million on 17-July-2020. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$12,121.6 million

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$6,925.7 million

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$19,047.3 million

During the week ended 17-July-2020, SBP reserves increased by US$ 67 million to US$ 12,121.6 million, due to official inflows.

