Pakistan’s Captain, Mohammad Rizwan, has expressed his disappointment following the national team’s 3-0 defeat in the ODI series against New Zealand, which concluded with a 43-run loss in Mount Maunganui.
During the post-match press conference, Rizwan acknowledged the team’s frustration with the series outcome. He emphasized that the loss was a setback but encouraged both the team and fans to look ahead to the upcoming Pakistan Super League Season 10.
Rizwan remarked, “PSL is a big tournament for us, and hopefully, we’ll give the people something to cheer about,” expressing optimism that the league would help lift spirits after the challenging series.