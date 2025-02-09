Lahore: Pakistan is advancing steadily on its journey towards progress and prosperity, according to the country’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar. During a public gathering in Lahore, Tarar emphasized that no disruptions would be tolerated in this endeavor.
According to a statement by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar addressed the nation on what was termed as Progress and Prosperity Day. He declared that the people of Pakistan have rejected those who have previously sowed chaos within the country.
Tarar attributed the nation’s economic stability to the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, noting that international financial institutions have recognized Pakistan’s achievements in this regard.
The minister also took the opportunity to condemn criticism directed at the Pakistan Army and its martyrs, referring to the detractors as “thieves of 190 million pounds.”
