Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said on Sunday that the longstanding partnership of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) had never benefited the country or its people.
Both parties have merely enjoyed power, she pointed out in a statement. Cheema argued that despite numerous experiments and efforts, the deteriorating conditions in the country have proven that Pakistan cannot advance without Imran Khan. She urged the current rulers to abandon their stubbornness and opposition to Khan.
She highlighted that during this year’s Ramazan, citizens did not receive any relief, as they struggled to afford essential food items, while the government turned a blind eye, reporting falsely that everything was fine. She criticized profiteers for exploiting the public during Ramadan more than ever before, despite the so-called experienced rulers in power.
Cheema further noted that Imran Khan, alongside his wife, endured imprisonment without striking any deals, demonstrating their genuine commitment to Pakistan and its people. She said that the day is not far when Imran Khan will be vindicated and once again assume the role of the country’s Prime Minister.