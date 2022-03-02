Pakistan’s project of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami being presented as a model in world: Farrukh 

Islamabad, March 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says Pakistan’s project of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami is being presented as a model in the world. In a tweet on Wednesday, he said it’s an honour that United Nation’s Environment Assembly has declared Pakistan as Climate leader. He said world is acknowledging Prime Minister Imran Khan’s steps to cope with the issue of climate change.

