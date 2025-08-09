Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says government media outlets, including Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, PTV, and the Associated Press of Pakistan, are ready to tackle misinformation.
During the question hour in the National Assembly on Friday, he stated these organizations are effectively countering propaganda against Pakistan. He added that the nation’s first Digital Communication Department, through its Twitter handle Fact Checker, plays a vital part in combating misinformation and disinformation.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in partnership with related agencies, is pursuing numerous tactics to teach the public how to recognize and trust reliable information sources, the minister explained.
A core focus is promoting digital and media literacy throughout society. Key projects include awareness initiatives, educational courses, and public engagement aimed at boosting critical thinking and responsible online platform usage. He noted that special attention is given to young people and learners to help them differentiate accurate information in the fast-paced digital world.
Separately, Parliamentary Secretary for Defence Zeb Jaffer presented the Carriage By Air Amendment Bill, 2025 to the assembly.
The assembly will reconvene on Monday at 5 p.m.