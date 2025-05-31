Pakistan’s rapidly expanding IT sector, fueled by a tech-savvy youth population, is forging a unique and profitable partnership with the United States, according to Pakistan”s Ambassador to the US
During an address at the World Trade Center in Washington, D.C., Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh emphasized the economic benefits and profitability of investing in Pakistan. Highlighting over 80 U.S. multinational companies” success in the region, he underscored Pakistan”s role as a potential trade hub.
Amid recent tensions with India, the Ambassador reiterated Pakistan”s commitment to peace, emphasizing the nation”s focus on economic growth. He pointed out the modest trade deficit between Pakistan and the U.S., suggesting it could be reduced through increased imports of U.S. cotton and soybean.
The Ambassador detailed ongoing discussions with U.S. agricultural councils to enhance trade, while also spotlighting the tech sector”s potential, driven by a youthful demographic and cost advantages in IT services. He mentioned recent U.S. interest in Pakistan”s mineral wealth, particularly in copper reserves, and the country”s plans to digitize these assets, creating new investment opportunities.
Drawing comparisons with Mexico”s strategic role for the U.S., the Ambassador described Pakistan as a key connector in South and Central Asia, facilitating wider trade networks. He also highlighted the significant contributions of the Pakistani-American diaspora in strengthening bilateral ties.
In closing, the Ambassador invited U.S. businesses to explore the vast market opportunities in Pakistan, citing the country”s population of 250 million as a promising avenue for economic engagement.