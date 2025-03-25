As part of his regular review of sectoral performances, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, held a strategic meeting with Mr. Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, Special Secretary of Commerce, and Mr. Mudassar Raza Siddiqi, Director General of Textile.
During the session, Mr Siddiqi highlighted the resilience of Pakistan’s textiles and apparel industry, revealing a 9.3 percent growth in the current financial year 2024-25 compared to last year. Notably, apparel exports surged by 19 percent, reaching an unprecedented high of $6.2 billion.
The minister acknowledged that this growth underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing exports of value-added products while optimizing domestic resources. Mr. Siddiqi pointed out that despite Pakistan’s drop from the third to the sixth largest cotton producer globally, strategic improvements in agricultural practices could revitalize local production. He compared Pakistan’s situation with Brazil, emphasizing the potential benefits of adopting advanced agricultural technologies.
Mr. Khan stressed the importance of implementing disease-resistant seed varieties and prohibiting uncertified seeds and chemicals to boost cotton production and farmer profitability. Following a comprehensive evaluation of trade barriers and market opportunities, Mr. Siddiqi presented a detailed work plan to enhance the textile sector’s competitiveness. The plan includes reducing manufacturing costs, expanding to non-traditional markets, and fostering export-centric research and development.
Minister Khan emphasized the strategic importance of Pakistan’s complete textile value chain and its contribution to socio-economic development. He expressed optimism about increasing exports through collaborative efforts and supportive policies, urging a focus on existing and new markets, and the development of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.