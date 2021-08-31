Pakistan’s textile sector booming: Farrukh Habib

Islamabad, August 31, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the government’s exports friendly steps have started bearing fruits, as 19.7 per cent growth in overall exports was recorded during last month.

In a statement, he said 2.3 billion dollars exports were recorded last month. Farrukh Habib said Pakistan’s textile sector is booming and its exports reached 1.49 billion dollars last month which is 17 per cent higher than the last year’s exports during the same month. He said the surge in exports has also helped in raising foreign exchange reserves of the country.

