A French political scientist has declared Pakistan the victor in its recent conflict with India, emphasizing the implications for India’s internal political landscape.
Christophe Jaffrelot articulated that Pakistan’s triumph is poised to significantly influence India’s domestic affairs. During his analysis, Jaffrelot highlighted the perils associated with weaponizing water resources in the region, suggesting that such strategies could have far-reaching consequences. His remarks, sourced from Radio Pakistan, underscore the evolving geopolitical dynamics following the conflict.
The assessment by Jaffrelot comes at a critical time, as both nations navigate complex political and strategic challenges.