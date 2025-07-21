Pakistan Economy Watch President Dr. Murtaza Mughal warned that Pakistan’s water security is under severe threat from both external interference and internal mismanagement. He called for immediate action to address the dual challenge of India’s alleged control over shared water resources and Pakistan’s poor water infrastructure.
Dr. Mughal termed India’s alleged actions as “economic warfare” and stressed aggressive diplomatic efforts to counter it. He also emphasized the urgent need to declare a national water emergency and implement institutional reforms to prevent economic and social catastrophe.
Pakistan’s aging water infrastructure plays a significant role in the crisis. Major reservoirs are operating far below capacity due to silt buildup and inadequate maintenance, a situation Dr. Mughal labeled “economic suicide.” He pointed to the massive loss of freshwater flowing into the sea, jeopardizing the agricultural sector, which heavily relies on river water.
Crucial dam projects like Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand, and Dasu face significant delays due to land acquisition issues, government inaction, and funding challenges, further exacerbating the water shortage.
Dr. Mughal advocated for wide-ranging reforms, including establishing an independent water infrastructure authority, a comprehensive review of water projects, strict groundwater management, and a nationwide water conservation campaign. He stressed that prioritizing water security is crucial to avert an economic and social crisis in a country heavily reliant on water.