Pakistan’s young athletes are making their presence felt in the international sporting arena, demonstrating remarkable skill and determination across various disciplines.
This was stated by Chairman RK Sports Management, Atif Iqbal, commended in satement the outstanding accomplishments of the nation’s youth teams, including women’s football, netball, squash, and hockey.
Iqbal congratulated the respective sports governing bodies for their commitment and triumphs. He highlighted the significant progress of the women’s football squad, now competing effectively at the international level. He also acknowledged the achievements of young squash players in the Under-13 and Under-15 Asian Junior tournaments.
The Pakistan Under-18 hockey team secured the runner-up position in a competition recently concluded in Malaysia. Meanwhile, the national netball team emerged victorious in the Plate Division Cup final of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship.
Expressing confidence in the future of Pakistan sports, Iqbal emphasized the potential of the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Program to further boost athletic development. He advocated for the progra’s expansion to encompass all sporting disciplines, ensuring opportunities for talented youngsters nationwide to represent their country internationally.
Iqbal urged official recognition and rewards for athletes who have brought honor to Pakistan through their accomplishments on the global stage. He stressed the importance of governmental support and incentives to motivate these players.