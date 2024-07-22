Pakpattan: A horrifying incident emerged from Pakpattan where a young man was fatally set on fire due to a dispute over shop ownership on Hospital Road. The Punjab Police have swiftly arrested three individuals linked to this grievous act.
According to Punjab Police, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has taken decisive action by ordering an immediate investigation into the incident. He has called for a comprehensive report from the RPO Sahiwal and emphasized the need for stern legal action against the perpetrators, highlighting the gravity of the crime.
The City Pakpattan police acted on a complaint from the deceased’s mother, leading to the registration of a murder case against three named and two unidentified individuals. The victim, identified only as Abbas, succumbed to burn injuries. The ongoing investigation will explore all possibilities, including whether the death was a result of murder or suicide, with conclusions to be drawn from the forensic evidence and autopsy results.
