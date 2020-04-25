Panic rules ASH as another doctor tested coronavirus positive

April 26, 2020

KARACHI:A doctor of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) Karachi was tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital sources said Sunday.

ASH’s Chief Medical Officer has been tested positive for the coronavirus today. The hospital administration has shut down ASH’s Emergency Department after the report of a new coronavirus patient. Panic has spread among doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and other staff of the hospital following this report.

The ASH management has instructed doctors and other staff posted at the emergency department to conduct their screening and adopt self-isolation. The closure of the emergency department has increased the worries of patients requiring emergency treatment.

