PARC conducts seminar for Rice farmers

Islamabad, March 31, 2021 (PPI-OT): PARC organized rice field seminar on 27th March, 2021 at Zaidi Farms, Kakar Gill, Shaikupura. Chairman PARC, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan was the chief guest while Member (NR) Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed; PSO, PI. Rice CEWRI-NARC, Dr. Ghani Akbar; DG Extension, Punjab Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, with farmers and professionals attended this seminar.

Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman, PARC viewed seminars as important part of farmer’s support system. By connecting scientists, extension workers and farmers,it provide inclusive approach to agriculture system. Currently we are working for introducing improved water management technologies in rice-wheat farming system so that our rapidly depleting ground water resources could be saved.

Also to mitigate climate change impacts on rice-wheat cropping system, PARC’s Climate Change, Energy Conservation and Water resource Institute (CEWRI) is researching in the areas of climate adaptation, water and energy management. It has developed Raised Bed technology for diversifying crops in rice zone. Through this seminar we are sharing and demonstrating the performance of available raised bed machines before farmers.

While addressing the participants Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad said PARC is; identifying site specific potential researchable issues with multi-disciplinary team in different rice growing ecologies of Pakistan, highlighting the research gap in developing improved machinery for permanent raised beds and strengthening the coordination among the various sub-components of rice PSDP project for a sustainable agriculture. He appreciated the role of PI. Rice CEWRI-NARC, Dr. Ghani Akbar as an event organizer for facilitating farmers.

At the occasion Dr. Ghani Akbar thanked the chief guest and all other participants for attending this important seminar and urged farmers for keeping contact with PARC/NARC for any kind of assistance in rice cultivation.

