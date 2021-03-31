PARC to use “Miyawaki Techniques” for Faster and Denser forest cover

Islamabad, March 31, 2021 (PPI-OT): PARC executed Miyawaki Method for the plantation of urban forestry under its agro-forestry program today on March 30, 2021 at Rangeland Research Institute, NARC. Chairman PARC Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan inaugurated the Urban Forestry Model while DG NARC, Engr. Shamim ul Sibtain Shah, Member (NR), Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad, Maqbool Shahbaz, Director Rangeland Research Institute NARC along-with other high officials were also present.

Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan Chairman PARC highlighted the importance of forest cover in sustainable climate resilient agriculture. He added that PARC has started vigorous plantation under Miawaki techniques; a pioneering method developed by the Japanese plant ecologist Akira Miyawaki. To increase the forest cover in Pakistan rapidly this techniques is introduced. It promises solutions to the environment issues, by rapidly and efficiently restoring degraded land, absorbing carbon dioxide emissions and preserving biodiversity creating dense native forest in the process. Earlier afforestation was largely a mean to generate income from timber and other wood products. Today it is integral part to our survival.

The Chairman further said for this purpose PARC has covered 1250 sq. ft. of an area. Under the method, six hundred Multi-Purpose Tree Seedlings were planted, in which Phulai, Kikar, Kachnar, Shisham, Jacranda, Sukh Chain, Arjun, Morpankh and other native species are included. 200 gram compost is applied to each plant with maintaining 2 sq. ft. plant to plant and row to row distance. The method will ensure lowering of temperature, soil conservation, supports local wildlife and sequestration of carbon.

