Parliament of Pakistan A Symbol of National Unity and Integrity: NA Deputy Speaker

Islamabad, November 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):While addressing to participants of 8th National Balochistan Workshop in the Parliament House today, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that Parliament of Pakistan is a symbol of National unity and Integrity. He said that the Parliament is a platform that ensures provision of basic human rights to all irrespective of caste, religion and creed.

He said that Parliament legislates for progress and prosperity of the country and incumbent parliament took lead in this regard. He said that it is imperative to legislate for the welfare of marginalized segments of the society for their mainstreaming. He was addressing the participants of 8th National Workshop Balochistan in Parliament House today.

Deputy Speaker welcomed all participants and said that such kinds of workshop are vital to have interaction with one another as this workshop has diverse representation from all walks of life. Deputy Speaker Qasim khan Suri briefed the participants about important legislative achievements of the incumbent National Assembly.

He mentioned that this Assembly took special care of marginalized segments of the society especially women, children, Persons with Disabilities, Senior citizen and Minorities. He said that this parliament achieved historic milestones in the form of enacting laws to protect children and women to especially at work places.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that this country was created on the name of Islam. He said that the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan ensures provision of fundamental rights to all. He said that Pakistan has achieved the capability of atomic bomb and also appreciated the role of brave Pakistan Army for defending this country.

He briefed achievements of the incumbent government in spite of challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the National Assembly has enacted 112 laws till date in the best interest of the nation and her masses. He said that near 40 bills have been passed recently like FATF bill, Women Inheritance Bill.

Deputy Speaker also mentioned that Pakistan is facing lot of challenges like corruption, economic depression, unemployment and incumbent government policies have started to get results now. He said that it is first time in 17 years that current account deficit is now in surplus. While mentioning the importance of Foreign Policy dimensions of the incumbent government, he said that it is the right of Afghan people to form their government.

He also remarked that Prime Minister of Pakistan made it star kingly clear that Pakistan would not allow any country to use her land for aggression against any other country. He also remarked that Pakistani Parliament always takes special initiatives to highlight atrocities on Innocent Kashmiris and Palestinian.

He said that Imran Khan Prime Minister of Pakistan has taken bold step at every forum to tackle Islamophobia trends. He said that Parliament is cognizant of its responsibilities to legislate to meet future needs.

The Participants of the workshop expressed their gratitude for enlightening them about role of parliament and National Assembly in Pakistan. The participants expresses their gratitude to deputy speaker NA. During a question answer session Deputy Speaker replied that Sahit card is for whole Pakistan. He said that health is now a provincial subject and he stressed that Sindh government should also adopt Sahit card.

While replying to a question about protecting the right of Opposition in Parliament as it is first time that current budget session debate lasted longer than hundred hours and opposition was given more time than treasury benches.

In response to another question Deputy Speaker mentioned about Health cards policy especially for the downtrodden segment of the society. He said that encourage to build new hospitals are now a policy priority of incumbent government and all kinds of taxation have been waived off on the import of hospital Machinery.

He said that Ihsas programme has been successful and over one crore families were beneficiary of this programme during peak of COVID-19. He also mentioned about Sahit card initiative of this government so that all can get basic health care facilities. He said that Incumbent government introduced Single National Curriculum to bring national unity. He said that Education is fundamental right of each and SNC would eliminate apartheid in Education system.

While responding to a question about issues of Balochistan university professor, he said that quality education need to be ensured as southern Balochistan has been given 610 billion rupee Budget. Later on, Participants visited the National Assembly Hall and Mementos were also exchanged after the briefing.

For more information, contact:

Secretary,

National Assembly of Pakistan

Automation Centre, National Assembly Secretariat,

Parliament House, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9221082-83

Fax: +92-51-9221106

Email: assembly@na.gov.pk

Website: www.na.gov.pk