Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, celebrated Parliament’s 78th anniversary, calling it the bedrock of democracy and the authentic representation of the Pakistani populace. He commended all members of Parliament on this milestone.
The legislative body, established 78 years ago, safeguards citizens’ rights and the Constitution, playing a crucial role in the nation’s political, societal, and constitutional development, he said in a statement today. Shah praised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership”s contribution to fortifying Parliament, stating that from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP has consistently championed parliamentary supremacy and democratic principles.
The Minister pledged continued efforts to bolster democracy and protect public rights. He asserted that Pakistan’s progress continues under parliamentary guidance and PPP leadership.
Shah also honored Dr. Ruth Pfau on her eighth death anniversary, describing her as an embodiment of altruistic love and dedication. Pfau committed over five decades to eradicating leprosy in Pakistan, contributing significantly to the nation’s success in controlling the disease.
Shah acknowledged that the “Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre” and other initiatives established by Dr. Pfau have realized the vision of a leprosy-free Pakistan. Due to her unwavering commitment and service, countless individuals now lead healthy lives.
The Minister affirmed the Sindh Government”s resolve to carry forward Dr. Pfau”s mission and enhance healthcare facilities. He concluded that Pakistan will forever cherish Dr. Pfau’s invaluable contributions, with her life serving as an inspiration for generations to come.