Parliament to pay tribute to unsung heroes of democracy on Monday

Islamabad, February 12, 2023 (PPI-OT): A ceremony to commemorate the 50 years of unsung heroes of democracy in Pakistan will be held at Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday. The ceremony will be attended by prominent political leaders, including the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf, and Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.

The ceremony will begin with laying a floral wreath on the monument of unsung heroes of democracy. In a statement, Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf said, the unsung heroes of democracy in Pakistan are the backbone of our country’s democratic movement. He said their services and sacrifices had laid the foundation for the democratic system in the country which we are enjoying today.

