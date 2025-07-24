Crucial legislative changes face delays as lawmakers fail to appear before the Standing Committee on Law and Justice. The 12th meeting of the committee, chaired by Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk, convened at Parliament House on May 22, 2025, only to postpone key decisions due to the absence of the bills” sponsors.
Amendments to the Constitution (Article 25) and the Code of Civil Procedure (Section 54-A), introduced by Ms. Nafeesa Shah and Ms. Sofia Saeed Shah respectively, were deferred to the next session. The committee issued a stern warning, stating that further postponements would not be tolerated and the bills would be addressed in the movers” absence if necessary.
The Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2025, presented by Ms. Shazia Marri, also faced postponement. While Ms. Marri presented a redrafted version, members requested additional time to review the substantial alterations. Separately, discussions on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Article 140-A), initiated by Mr. Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, stalled due to the lack of response from provincial governments and parliamentary leaders despite previous requests for input. The committee directed the secretariat to issue reminders, urging prompt feedback to advance the legislative process. Numerous members and officials from the Ministry of Law and Justice were present at the session.