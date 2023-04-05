Participation of well-known personalities in the thirteenth iftar at the Governor House

Karachi, April 05, 2023 (PPI-OT):Well-known personalities participated in the thirteenth Iftar at the Governor House. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori welcomed the fasting persons. Zafar Abbas, the spirit of JDC, was also present among the participants, while a large number of students from schools, colleges and universities were also present. Governor Sindh said that everyone can participate in the public Iftar, I feel heartened by the participation of common people. He said that Zafar Abbas’s arrival is his trouble. He said that Abdul Fitr announces the public feast of Sher Khurmah, the citizens can participate in the feast of Sher Khurmah at the Governor House.

