Partners4Prosperity Highlights the United States-Pakistan Partnership

December 31, 2019

Islamabad, December 31, 2019 (PPI-OT): Did you know the United States is the largest provider of grant-based support to the government of Pakistan? For over 70 years, America has partnered with Pakistan to further Pakistan’s development priorities, including in energy, health care for vulnerable populations, women’s empowerment, education and teacher training, support to law enforcement, and private sector development.

To showcase the many facets of America’s commitment to Pakistan, the U.S. Mission to Pakistan launched a new social media campaign and hashtag today: #Partners4Prosperity. Over the next six months, the Mission will use its social media platforms to highlight key facts and events about the U.S.-Pakistan partnership. We also encourage our Pakistani social media fans to share their perspectives on the U.S.-Pakistan relationship under the hashtag #USPAKStories.

In a New Year’s video message released today, U.S. Ambassador Paul Jones said, “For 72 years, the United States and Pakistan have partnered for the prosperity of our peoples. This six-month campaign will highlight all that we have done – and continue to do – together. It will also demonstrate our continued commitment to this valued partnership between our nations.” Ambassador Jones’ message with both English and Urdu subtitles is available here: https://app.box.com/s/0j7ywg79z6o9lm1c8jdu4viffrijlv1m

Some facts about the U.S.-Pakistan partnership:

The United States and Pakistan set a new record of $6.6 billion in bilateral trade in 2018. America is Pakistan’s top export market.

Since 2011, U.S. assistance has added over 3,500 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, powering 42 million Pakistanis – over 20 percent of the population.

America funded the restoration of such national treasures as the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore, the Varun Dev Temple in Karachi, and the Man Singh Haveli in Jhelum.

Over 9.7 million women and children receive maternal, child, and reproductive health care through American programs.

The United States has trained over 14,000 Pakistani farmers at 50 sites across four provinces in water management and is now helping farmers adopt these practices and technologies.

