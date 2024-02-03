Pasban-e-Hurriyat solidarity march reaches Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD: Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir’s solidarity march, which started yesterday from Athmuqam, the main town of Neelam district, reached Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the participants marched on foot till late at night from the places of Athmuqam, Kundal Shahi, Jora Bandi, Mirpura, Barian, Simari, Chalhana, Nausada Nosiri and Patahka. Local residents, businessmen and youth welcomed the participants. The march was conducted as an expression of solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are facing the worst Indian state terrorism for the last over seven decades.

The solidarity march was led by Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Vice Chairman Usman Ali Hashim, Head of Women Wing Mahnaz Qureshi, Neelum District President Sharafat Hussain Malik, leaders of Kashmir United Movement Pirzada Sultan, Abdul Hai Rajorvi, muhajir leaders Muhammad Ishaq Shaheen, Alf Deen Dar, Muhammad Farooq Sheikh, Muhammad Fayaz Khan, Imtiaz Aziz and Irshad Tantray.

The participants of the march protested fiercely in front of the Indian army posts, located opposite at Simari and Chalhana, and chanted slogans like “We want freedom” and “We will take freedom from India”. They hoisted Pakistan’s national flag in front of the Indian checkpoints and chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan, Kashmir and Kashmiri martyrs.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali and Vice Chairman Usman Ali Hashim addressing the participants said that India’s presence in Jammu and Kashmir was like an occupier and usurper. They said arrests of Kashmiris, destruction of their properties and killing of innocent youth cannot subdue the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

They maintained that the people of Kashmir will continue their struggle for freedom from India till complete success. They said that people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would express unity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir on February 5, the Kashmir Solidarity Day.