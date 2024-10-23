ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has said the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment is an excellent manifestation of the national solidarity and consensus.
Speaking in the National Assembly on Monday after passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, he expressed the confidence that this legislation will ensure easy and speedy justice to the common man.
Describing it as a major milestone, the Prime Minister said this is the fulfillment of the unfinished agenda of the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed by the political parties.
He was confident that this constitutional amendment will secure and strengthen the country’s future. He said the political parties while rising above their personal interests and egos move forward in the best national interest.
He also thanked the coalition partners and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for supporting the constitutional amendment.