February 25, 2020

Islamabad, February 25, 2020 (PPI-OT):As per the instruction from Ministry of Health, all passengers entering Pakistan will be required to submit a Health Declaration form which will include contact details and brief travel history. A small amendment is done in the form. The submission of those completed form will be necessary for entering Pakistan. Health Declaration Card will be distributed amongst all the passengers in plane.

In accordance with the instructions of the Government of Pakistan and in view of Novel Coronavirus outbreak, all passengers are advised to fill up the form and handover to Health Staff in the International Arrival Lounge. Non-Compliance shall result in denial of entry to the country. The form contains demographic information of passenger, travel history and health status like issue of fever, cough and shortness of breath. These form is made for easiness of public.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts