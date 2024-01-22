Patchy fog may persists in Balochistan’s southern parts

QUETTA: Pakistan Meteorological Department's Quetta Regional Center today forecast that mainly cold weather with partly cloudy condition is expected in most parts of the Balochistan province with cold to very cold condition in northern parts. Patchy fog may remain in southern parts of the province during morning time during the next next 48 hours.

Weather forecast for the last 24 hours: cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Monday; Barkhan 21.5, Dalbandin 21, Gwadar 29, Jiwani 27, Kalat 14, Khuzdar 20.5, Lasbella 28, Nokkundi 22.5, Ormara 26, Panjgur 22, Pasni 27, Quetta 17, Samungli 14.5, Sibi 24.5, Turbat 27.5 and Zhob 17.5.