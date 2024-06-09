Islamabad, The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has announced the completion of all outstanding payments for Phase-2 of the 7th Population and Housing Census, acknowledging the support of various provincial governments and education departments.
According to Press Information Department, PBS has now successfully cleared 56% of the payments with the remaining 44% recently released following the receipt of vouched accounts from the Deputy Commissioners (DCs). The Accountant General Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) in Islamabad had previously required these accounts as a condition for releasing the additional funds.
The AGPR has issued cheques to the 47 Deputy Commissioners who have complied with the vouching requirements. PBS urges the remaining DCs to promptly submit their vouched accounts to facilitate the timely transfer of funds. Enumerators and supervisors from the specified 47 districts, including Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Khushab, and others, are requested to collect their payments from their respective DC offices.