PCB announces 14 CCA squads of Southern Punjab for inter-city event

KARACHI:Fourteen City Cricket Association sides of the Southern Punjab Cricket Association were announced today for the City Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22, which will be held in that jurisdiction from July 5-31.

As such, 38 out of 93 City Cricket Association sides have now been announced with the remaining 55 to be unveiled during the week.

The inter-city tournament will be a pathway for selection in the Cricket Association sides for the four-day first-class, non first-class three-day, 50-over and 20-over competitions in the PCB Domestic Season 2021-22, which will commence in September.

According to the event format, each match will be of two days with a minimum of 100 overs to be bowled each day in seven hours and 20 minutes of play with a two-hour break from 1200-1400. To encourage positive and result-oriented cricket, first innings will be limited to 75 overs per side and no bowler shall bowl more than 15 overs in an innings.

The sides have been selected through a merit-based system with open trials conducted by the national selectors or second XI head coaches. All the trials were filmed by the team analysts and were staged in the presence of independent Cricket Association observers.