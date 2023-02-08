PCG seizes huge quantity of illegal goods

Hub: Pakistan Coast Guard on Wednesday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of illegal goods worth millions of rupees in different operations at Nakakari check post in district Hub. According to a report, hazardous chalia, foreign clothes, spare parts of vehicle, Tyres and foreign cigarettes were recovered from the hidden cavities of Karachi-bound Al-Hashmi passenger coach coming from Quetta in an operation conducted at Nakakari check post of Pakistan Coast Guard in district Lasbela.

Separately, foreign Tyres, crockery and items of shuttering were recovered from Karachi-bound bus coming from Gwadar in an operation conducted at Nakakari check post of Pakistan Coast Guard. Value of the seized goods was reported to millions of rupees.