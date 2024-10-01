Pakistan Coast Guards recently seized large quantity of weapons and drugs in a major operation.
According to a report, on intelligence reports, a search operation was conducted in Gwadar’s Musa Goth area from where different types of pistols were recovered. During another operation in Gwadar, over 300 kilogram of hashish was seized, 44.5 kilogram of heroin was recovered in Windar and Uhal areas of Balochistan, while two persons were arrested.
In Musa Goth, Gwadar, based on intelligence reports, the PCG recovered a large weapons cache. The seized items included 226 Glock pistols with magazines, 34 Beretta pistols, 145 30-bore pistols, 140 Sipper magazines for 30-bore pistols, and 324 Glock pistol magazines. Officials have initiated legal proceedings regarding these weapons, which were allegedly intended for terrorist activities.
In a separate operation in Gadani, the PCG confiscated 959 bottles of high-quality foreign liquor and 2,203 cans of beer. Additionally, in Gwadar, authorities seized 332 kilograms of high-grade hashish.
Further actions in Windar and Uthal led to the recovery of 44.5 kilograms of heroin and the arrest of two individuals. Legal action has been taken against the suspects. The PCG estimates the international market value of the seized alcohol and narcotics to be approximately 60 million rupees.
These operations underscore the PCG’s ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities and maintain security along Pakistan’s coastal areas. The agency remains vigilant in its mission to protect national interests and public safety.