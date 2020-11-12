PASNI:Pakistan Coast Guards claims to have seized huge quantities of Crystal and Heroin in an operation conducted in mountainous terrain of Tung Baz area of Pasni on Thursday.

According to spokesman of Pakistan Coast Guards, a grand operation was conducted in the mountainous terrain of Tung Baz area near Pasni and seized 143 kilograms high quality crystal and 608 kilograms high quality heroin.

Value of the seized drugs was reported to be 20 billion rupees in the international market. Spokesman added that the initial investigation shows that smugglers intended to smuggle drugs to South Africa via Sea.