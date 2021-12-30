PCJCCI conducted launching ceremony of Annual Report of “Burki Institute of Public Policy”

Lahore, December 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted the launch of the 14th Annual Report, The State of the Economy: Changing World- Pakistan Reset of the Shahid Javed Burki Institute of Public Policy at NetSol (BIPP) on 29th December 2021, at PCJCCI premises. The event was attended by Mr. Wang Zihai, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI). Dr. Nizamuddin, Rector Superior University and Former Chairman of HEC, Mr. Ehsan Choudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Mr. Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, Mr. Shahid Najam, the Vice Chairman BIPP, and Dr. Farrukh Iqbal the former Executive Director of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi.

Mr. Wang Zihai, President PCJCCI provided an appraisal of the economy and while dwelling on the major challenges of current account deficit, balance of payment, enormous debt burden and the rising incidence of inflation, noted that with the macro-economic measures being pursued by the government and the commendable management of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are visible signs for the positive growth of the economy in the long run.

Dr. Nizamuddin, Rector Superior University and Former Chairman HEC shared his views by saying that “The State of the Economy: Changing World -Pakistan Reset” has provided an objective overview of the economic situation of Pakistan and the pathway ahead in the wake of geo strategic/geo political and geo economic dynamic in the region and pursuant to the consecutive waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Ehsan Choudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that this annual report has beautifully highlighted the need for Pakistan to “Reset” and become able to respond effectively towards the emerging challenges both nationally and globally given in its geo-strategic location. He further added that the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the state of S and T governance in the country, the rising trade deficit, agriculture-food-health nexus, significance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on economic and social sectors including a fundamental shift in the traditional context of decision-making and management are discussed in the annual report.

Mr. Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI assured that our chamber will provide maximum support to BIPP for their future endeavours and together we will “Reset” Pakistan through economic development.

For more information, contact:

Media Manager,

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI)

Mega Tower, 309 – 6th Floor, Main Boulevard, Gulberg II,

Lahore, Punjab – Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-35777460-02, +92-42-37032203, +92-42-35874353

Fax: +92-42-35777524

Cell: +92-324-4925611

Email: info@pcjcci.org

Website: www.pcjcci.org