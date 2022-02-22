PCJCCI conducted meeting with Shandong Chamber of Commerce to promote textile industry

Lahore, February 22, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) organized an online meeting yesterday, with Shandong Chamber of Commerce for import and export of textiles and leading Chinese textile companies and investors. Mr. Wang Zihai, President PCJCCI, Mr. Ehsan Choudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Mr. Sarfaraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI and Mr. Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI participated in the meeting.

Mr. Wang Zihai, President PCJCCI stated that our aim is to highlight the Chinese investment and the comparative advantage of Pakistan in the textile sector. He said that Pakistan wishes to have win win cooperation with the Chinese investors and such meetings are aimed at giving the investors an opportunity to develop deeper understanding of the investment opportunities in the textile sector.

Mr. Ehsan Choudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that legal framework should be further improved to make it easier for investors to start and run their operations. He said that the industrial cooperation segment of CPEC holds great potential and significant work was underway to make full use of it.

Mr. Sarfaraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI gave a detailed presentation on textile sector of Pakistan to Chinese entrepreneurs and investors wherein various aspects of comparative advantages of Pakistan were explained in detail. The Presentation included comparative data of the region for transportation, labour, utilities and other costs for the investors. It also highlighted the favourable market access situation for the country’s products in foreign markets. The facilities and incentives available to investors in CPEC SEZs were also discussed in detail.

Chairman of the Chinese Chamber, greatly appreciated the online exchange and said that it was very informative for the participants. He said that investor’s visits would be arranged as soon as the travel restrictions are phased out. Mr. Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI told that various representatives of a number of large Chinese textile companies participated in the session. And they also highlighted various aspects of textile industry.

