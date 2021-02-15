PCJCCI Conference Recommends to Promote Regional Connectivity for Sustained Economic Growth

Lahore, February 15, 2021 (PPI-OT): The speakers at a conference organized by Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have observed that in the backdrop of changing global economic paradigms, the need for enhancing regional connectivity especially with neighbouring countries has emerged as the most promising option for sustained economic growth. The conference held in Governor House Punjab today was attended by Mr. Choudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Governor Punjab as Chief Guest. Mr. S.M Naveed, President PCJCCI delivered address of welcome on this occasion.

Ms. Sunny Yang, Chairperson All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association, Mr. Wang Jieqing, CEO Shandong Hi- Speed Pakistan Development Company (Pvt.) Ltd, Mr. Luo Aiqiang (Elton), President Chinese Businessmen Association (Punjab), Mr. Cai Xian (Sunny), CEO Sanmeng Tech (Pvt) Ltd, Mr. Daud Ahmed, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Mr. Khalid Raffique Choudhry, Vice President PCJCCI and Mr. Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI were prominent amongst the speakers who addressed the conference.

Governor Punjab, speaking on this occasion, said that China had emerged as second largest economy of the world and International experts were envisaging a far bigger role for China on the economic horizon of the world. He emphasized upon the need of regional connectivity with the friendly neighbouring countries, top of which is the China, who had involved Pakistan in all of her mega projects going to connect the region by road and by sea. He said, “I am open for all my Chinese brethren and fully welcome their proposals/t for the betterment of economic and business relations”. He also appreciated the efforts of PCJCCI by saying that the hard work of PCJCCI will yield positive results in enhancing the quantum of bilateral business and investment between Pakistan and China.

Earlier, Mr. S.M Naveed, President PCJCCI in his address of welcome said that; over the last decade we have seen Chinese investment in Pakistan grow as large Chinese state owned companies and private sector enterprises have invested in Pakistan in areas such as oil exploration and development, power generation, textiles etc. There is great potential to be tapped in China-Pakistan economic cooperation, particularly in view of the concept of “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor” The Chinese government continues to encourage Chinese companies to invest and to do business in Pakistan. He further added that, PCJCCI is playing an important role mainly in the accomplishment of CPEC coupled with facilitating Joint Ventures in private sector, arranging delegations to and from China, conducting exhibitions both physically and digitally.

Mr. Wang Jieqing, CEO Shandong Hi- Speed Pakistan Development Company (Pvt.) Ltd, Ms. Sunny Yang, Chairperson All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association and Mr. Luo Aiqiang (Elton), President Chinese Businessmen Association (Punjab) expressed a common viewpoint about the conference by saying that; this initiative will definitely help us in, Easing out procedure of repatriation of profit to China, discouraging smuggling through avoiding complex customs laws, establishing Alternate Dispute Resolution/Mediation cell, lack of Infrastructural support facilities in SEZs Developing Central Data Bank of all Chinese Enterprises at PCJCCI. The expressed deep gratitude to PCJCCI for providing such a prestigious and vast platform to address the issues being faced by Chinese businessmen.

