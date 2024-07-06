The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert for rain in various districts, including Lahore.
According to a report on Friday, Director General PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathia, has instructed Deputy Commissioners and rescue agencies across the province to remain on high alert.
Irfan Ali Kathia emphasized that district emergency operation centers, along with the provincial control room, have been put on high alert to manage any potential emergencies.
He urged citizens to exercise caution and stay away from power poles, hanging wires, and dilapidated buildings during the rain. The DG also reminded citizens that they can call the PDMA’s helpline at 1129 for assistance in case of any emergency.