PDMA issues heatwave alert from 5 May

May 1, 2020

KARACHI:Provincial Disaster Management Authority Sindh has issued a heatwave alert in Karachi and its suburbs from 5 to 8 May 2020.

According to the latest met office data analysis, it is foreseen that heatwave is likely to occur over Karachi and its suburbs from 5 to 8 May 2020 in the daytime with maximum temperatures of 40 to 42 degree centigrade.

The wind direction will be generally northwest/west turning to the southwest in the evening during the period. It is therefore requested to ensure proper measures to avert any loss of life during the heatwave, under guidelines issued earlier, keeping in view the existing circumstances of COVID-19.

