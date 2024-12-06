The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Balochistan issued a weather alert today, warning of strong to very strong gusty winds and sandstorms expected from Dec 7 to 9 across the province.
The PDMA in a statement advised all relevant authorities, including divisional and deputy commissioners, to remain vigilant and implement necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.
According to the alert, the weather system will affect coastal areas such as Gwadar, Awaran, Kech, and Panjgur, as well as inland districts including Washuk, Kharan, Chaghi, Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, and others.
A decrease of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is expected. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the open sea. Tourists and travelers are urged to exercise caution.The PDMA has also cautioned residents to stay indoors during windstorms to avoid any risks.
The Provincial Emergency Operation Center (PEOC) will monitor the situation and has requested regular updates.