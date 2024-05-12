﻿PDMA releases report on rain-related damages in Punjab

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) today released a report on the damages caused by heavy rains and storms in Punjab since May 9.

According to the report, the cities of Sargodha, Bhakkar, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Chiniot have suffered damages from the rains and storms.

It details that 11 houses were affected across the province. In incidents involving roof collapses, two people died, and 25, including 13 children and nine women, were injured. PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to provide the best medical assistance to the injured.

Kathia said that in accordance with the Punjab chief minister’s directives, control rooms were operational, and continuous monitoring of the situation was being conducted around the clock from the PDMA control room. Citizens have been urged to respond immediately in case of any untoward incident.