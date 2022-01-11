PDMA Sindh provided assistance to rain affected people of Balochistan 

Karachi, January 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):PDMA Sindh on the directions of honourable Chief Minister Sindh has provided assistance to the rain affected people of Balochistan. PDMA Sindh dispatched 5000 Tents, 10000 Blankets, 3000 sweater, 4740 Stoves and 4700 First Aid kits. Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Relief and Rehabilitation Haji Rasool Bux Chandio supervised entire relief operations for timely delivery to Balochistan.

