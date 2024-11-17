People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has said that the issue of Article 370 is linked to the sentiments of the people who have given a huge mandate to the government and reposed their trust in it.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report, Mehbooba Mufti speaking with reporters in Budgam, said the Government has 50 members in the Assembly and that it should have discussed Article 370 openly, not in a discreet manner. ‘The government should have mentioned Article 370 without feeling ashamed of it. They should have condemned the August 5, 2019, decision first, but that was not done at all,’ she said.
The PDP chief urged the government to clarify its stance on the resolution passed in the Assembly, stressing that it should have condemned the August 5 decision and made mention of Article 370. Making reference to the Congress, which has stated that the resolution passed in the Assembly was for the restoration of Statehood and not Article 370, Mehbooba said that the Government needs to make things clear.
She added that since the resolution is full of ambiguity and lacks clarity, the NC, Congress, and especially the Government, must be clear as to whether the resolution was for the restoration of Statehood or Article 370.