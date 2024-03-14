PDP asks Kashmiris to use vote as a weapon against BJP

SRINAGAR: Mehbooba Mufti, President, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their voting right judiciously in response to what she termed as “contentious laws” like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to thwart the “divisive tactics used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti was addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Srinagar and she cautioned against falling into the trap laid by the BJP, emphasizing that laws like the CAA are mere distractions orchestrated to divert attention from pressing issues such as unemployment, agrarian distress, and inflation.

Accusing the BJP of fostering communalism and exacerbating religious tensions, Mehbooba underscored the need for vigilance and unity among citizens, particularly the Muslim community, to resist such “divisive agendas.”

Drawing attention to the repercussions of the CAA, the PDP president lamented the demolition of mosques, searches in religious institutions, and targeted vilification of Muslims.

She urged the populace to remain calm and steadfast in the face of provocations, cautioning against reactionary responses that could exacerbate communal tensions. “’Many mosques were demolished, idols were searched in every mosque, madrassah and houses of people were demolished. Namazis are being insulted. They (BJP) have tried every trick. When they saw that Muslims were still not coming out, the way they wanted, they used this trick called CAA,” alleged the PDP Chief.

Highlighting the significance of peaceful protests like the one at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, Mufti expressed concern over the detention of numerous youth without bail, urging Hindus and Muslims alike to refrain from falling prey to the BJP’s machinations. Instead, she advocated for continued engagement in democratic processes and emphasized the power of voting as a means to challenge “oppressive” laws and policies.