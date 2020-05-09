PDP condemns extension of party leader’s PSA detention

May 9, 2020

Jammu, May 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the authorities’ move to extend detention of senior party leader, Naeem Akhtar under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

PDP spokesman, Firdous Tak, in a statement issued in Jammu said that Kashmir chaos theory of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was not only bound to fail but would have serious ramifications on the ground. He said the latest move to extend detention of PDP leader, Naeem Akhtar, for another three months is an indication of BJP’s political vendetta against the opposition political leadership of Kashmir.

