Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Iqbal Hashmi today urged authorities to refrain from politicizing traffic accidents and instead address the issue as a serious public concern.
According to a statement by PDP, Hashmi held the traffic police and administration responsible for the rising number of traffic accidents in Karachi.
He alleged that police and traffic officials were openly collecting bribes on roads and intersections while failing to enforce traffic laws. He pointed out that an increasing number of non-local traffic police officers are more interested in extracting money from citizens rather than ensuring compliance with traffic regulations.
He stressed that strict measures should be taken against corrupt officials and that traffic laws must be enforced without compromise. He called for a complete ban on heavy vehicles entering the city during daytime hours and strict action against violators.
Hashmi further stated that truck, trailer, and dumper drivers frequently disregard traffic rules, putting passengers’ lives at risk. He accused the traffic police of accepting bribes from heavy vehicle drivers and letting them go despite serious violations, while ordinary citizens face strict penalties.
PDP leader demanded that the dumper mafia be controlled and that Karachi’s residents not be pushed to a point of frustration. He concluded that enforcing traffic laws with discipline is the only way to ensure public safety and protect lives.