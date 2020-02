PDP leader booked under black law PSA in IOK

February 20, 2020

Srinagar, February 20, 2020 (PPI-OT):In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have booked another leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under black law Public Safety Act (PSA). The authorities invoked the PSA against Peer Mansoor, the PDP leader and aide of party President, Mehbooba Mufti. A dossier of PSA was handed over to him.

The Indian authorities have already booked politicians including Farooq Abdullah, Umar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Shah Faisal under the draconian law. Over 700 Kashmiris have been booked under the PSA since August 5, 2019, when India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed a lockdown in the territory.

Tags: Kashmir Media Service