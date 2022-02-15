Peace Committees to be established to promote harmony in society: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that Paigham-e-Pakistan Peace Committees will be established at the union council levels in order to promote harmony in the society.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, he said the committees will comprise of different segments of the society including religious scholars of all schools of thought and representatives of all religions.

Strongly condemning the latest lynching incident in Khanewal, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said one hundred and twelve suspects including ten main culprits have been arrested. He said they will be presented before the anti-terrorism court in Multan today. He said the state will not stay silent on such despicable incidents and those taking law into their hands will be taken to task.