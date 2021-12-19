Peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of world: Foreign Minister

Islamabad, December 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of the world, and vowed that Pakistan would continue to play its positive role in this regard. In his statement in view of the upcoming meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC on Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, he said the situation could adversely affect neighbouring countries in the region. He urged the international community to consider bringing improvement to the situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister said Pakistan is trying its best to fulfil its responsibility in ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan. He mentioned that the NATO commanders, who served in Afghanistan, we are also expressing concern over the deteriorating situation of the country.

