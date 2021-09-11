Peace in Afghanistan would set region on path of economic prosperity: President 

Islamabad, September 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):President Dr Arif Alvi says peace in Afghanistan would set the region on the path of economic prosperity and would attract more investment and business opportunities. In an interview to a private television, he said if Afghanistan remained peaceful and without Indian interference, it would be bonanza for Pakistan.

He said a lot of development is needed in Afghanistan and experts and professionals from Pakistan could contribute to reconstruction and development of its neighbour. To a question, he said Taliban assured that land of Afghanistan would be not be used for terrorism against any other country. Taliban also expressed their support to the Kashmir cause.

The President said the international community understood the reality of Afghanistan after losing trillions of dollars and tens of thousands of lives in the last two decades. Pakistan was wrongly held responsible for what happened in Afghanistan. He said India is taking an anti-Muslim, anti-Pakistan and anti-Kashmir stance. Dr Arif Alvi said India had been trying to create chaos in Pakistan by interfering in the matters of Balochistan.

