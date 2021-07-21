Islamabad, July 21, 2021 (PPI-OT):President Dr Arif Alvi says peace and stability in the war torn country is vital for the regional development and prosperity. Appearing in a private TV channel’s morning programme today, the President said that Afghanistan is passing through critical juncture and expressed the hope that all parties will work together for their nation building. He said that Afghanistan has given immense sacrifices and its people require much needed peace and stability. To a query, he reiterated Pakistan’s principled position that Afghans has to take decision for their future.

About Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir situation, he said that Indian government through its most controversial Citizenship Act has isolated its minorities. The President said unabated atrocities are being committed against Kashmiri and Palestinian people. To another questions, he said that Pakistan’s future in the information technology is very bright.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Peace, stability in Afghanistan vital for regional prosperity: President appeared first on Official News Pakistan.